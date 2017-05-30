Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskatchewan after election held
The federal government has announced $3.5 million in core funding for the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan, following the organization's weekend election. Vice-president Gerald Morin says the core funding for the organization for this year will be around $3.5 million.
