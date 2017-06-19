Fatality in weekend house fire
An early morning blaze in this home on Fourth Avenue South in Weyburn left one woman dead. The Fire Department was called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, and fire fighters found the house was fully involved.
