Farm equipment on the move for Regina Farm Progress show
Equipment will be on the move between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For the next 16 days, farm equipment will be on the move along Dewdney Avenue to Evraz Place during the early mornings and late evenings for the Farm Progress Show. From June 12-19 and 23-29, heavy farm equipment will be moving along the city street with a police escort so there is adequate space to maneuver intersections.
