Families ordered out of cliffside homes over slumping in Moose Jaw
Homeowner Ian Searle and neighbour James Benn look out over their view of the Wakamow Valley. Ian Searle's home is in an area deemed unsafe by the city due to slumping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Fri
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Fri
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC