Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade...

Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on display in rural Saskatchewan

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The dress that Marilyn Monroe was famously stitched into before she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 is making what's believed to be its Canadian debut in rural Saskatchewan. The sequined gown will be on display in the community hall in Luseland, about 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon on July 10. The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is examined by visitors to Christie's auction house in New York, Monday, July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC