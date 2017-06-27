Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on display in rural Saskatchewan

The dress that Marilyn Monroe was famously stitched into before she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 is making what's believed to be its Canadian debut in rural Saskatchewan. The sequined gown will be on display in the community hall in Luseland, about 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon on July 10. The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is examined by visitors to Christie's auction house in New York, Monday, July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.