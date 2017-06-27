Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on display in rural Saskatchewan
The dress that Marilyn Monroe was famously stitched into before she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 is making what's believed to be its Canadian debut in rural Saskatchewan. The sequined gown will be on display in the community hall in Luseland, about 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon on July 10. The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is examined by visitors to Christie's auction house in New York, Monday, July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC