Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on display in rural Saskatchewan

The dress that Marilyn Monroe was famously stitched into before she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 is making what's believed to be its Canadian debut in rural Saskatchewan. The sequined gown will be on display in the community hall in Luseland, about 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon on July 10. The dress was purchased for $4.8 million by Jim Pattison and is being put on public display in his hometown of about 500 residents.

