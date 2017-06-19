Donations sought to save leg of dog shot in Yorkton area

A woman near Yorkton, Sask., is trying to raise $2,500 to save the leg of a dog found with a gunshot wound. Carmen Yasinki doesn't know exactly what happened to "Boss," a three-year-old beagle/rottweiler cross now resting at her acreage just outside of Yorkton, but it appears that he was shot and left to wander for several days before being taken to the local SPCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.