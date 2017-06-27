Donation to RUH leads to new service to remote Saskatchewan communities
A $300,000 donation from the Leslie and Irene Dube Foundation is about to open the door to better treatment in Saskatchewan's remote northern communities. With the donated funds, the Royal University Hospital has purchased an ultrasound imaging system; the first in North America, it's used to deliver real-time medical assessments and diagnosis to patients living in remote and rural areas.
