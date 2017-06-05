Derek Boogaard wrongful death suit dismissed by federal judge
A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the NHL by the family of Derek Boogaard, above. A federal U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by former NHL player Derek Boogaard's parents, who blamed the league for their son's brain damage and addiction to prescription painkillers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC