Defence in Regina 3-man murder trial not calling witnesses
The defence lawyers representing three men accused of killing Shawn Douglas of Regina will not be calling any witnesses to the stand. Douglas's body was found in the bushes off a grid road northeast of the city in August 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC