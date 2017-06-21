Dance-opera a Bearinga explores legac...

Dance-opera a Bearinga explores legacy of Canadaa s residential school system

It's been more than two decades since the doors closed on Canada's last residential school, but a new indigenous-led production explores the enduring effects of its legacy on the country. The dance-opera is a production of Canadian-based theatre company Signal Theatre, and has a deeply personal connection for show co-creators and co-directors Michael Greyeyes and Yvette Nolan, both of whom had parents in residential school.

