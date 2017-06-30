Closure of Crown asset allows Saskatchewan courier to hop aboard expansion bus
A courier service has received approval to take over some of the bus passenger routes that were once operated by the now-defunct Saskatchewan Transportation Company. Starting July 10, Melville-based DiCal Transport will offer service to five communities, including Regina, Yorkton, Melville, Balcarres and Fort Qu'Appelle.
