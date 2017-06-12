Children set on fire
Emergency officials say two children were injured in Northern Saskatchewan when they were doused with gasoline and set on fire. Corey Ecarnot, with La Ronge EMS, says paramedics responded to a call on the Lac La Ronge First Nation early Sunday morning to treat an eight-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.
