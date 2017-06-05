Canadian Superbike: Jordan Szoke Takes Pole Position At Grand Bend Motorplex

Qualifying results for round 2 of the Mopar CSBK Canadian Superbike Championship saw two familiar names earning pole position in the Pro classes with Jordan Szoke and Frank Trombino taking respective top spots going into Sunday's feature races. Insiders predicted the fastest lap times to be in the 1:04-second range prior to the start of the weekend, but top Superbike racers had dipped into the 1:03s during morning practice.

