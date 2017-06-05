Canadian Superbike: Jordan Szoke Take...

Canadian Superbike: Jordan Szoke Takes Pole Position At Grand Bend Motorplex

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Roadracing World

Qualifying results for round 2 of the Mopar CSBK Canadian Superbike Championship saw two familiar names earning pole position in the Pro classes with Jordan Szoke and Frank Trombino taking respective top spots going into Sunday's feature races. Insiders predicted the fastest lap times to be in the 1:04-second range prior to the start of the weekend, but top Superbike racers had dipped into the 1:03s during morning practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC