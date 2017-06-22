Calming the Arcade Fire: Rock band's personal yoga instructor to lead 'yoga jam' with Michael Franti
Ryan Leier will be leading a free yoga session to live music by Michael Franti at the Delta Bessborough gardens on Thursday. Fresh from a tour of Ireland as the personal yoga instructor for Arcade Fire, Leier will be leading a live music yoga session with Michael Franti at the Delta Bessborough gardens in Saskatoon on Thursday.
