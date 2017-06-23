Break and enter suspects arrested

Police in Moose Jaw arrested two people at a break and enter in progress at the 800 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast in the early hours of Friday morning. A release from the Moose Jaw Police Service states that Rodney James Hafner, 27, of Moose Jaw has been charged with breaking and entering and committing theft, possession of a weapon, possession of a concealed weapon, and several breaches of a court order.

