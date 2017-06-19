Bienfait woman charged in alleged dru...

Bienfait woman charged in alleged drunk driving death

Debra Hamann is facing charges of impaired driving causing death, driving while over the legal limit of 0.08 BAC causing death, and dangerous driving causing death. Police responded to a two vehicle collision in which a westbound SUV had collided with a southbound car at the intersection of highway 18 and 39 west of Bienfait, Sask.

