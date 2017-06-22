Beautiful Chaos: Brett Kissel embrace...

Beautiful Chaos: Brett Kissel embraces his busy career, fatherhood

The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has a long history of inviting fans to experience new genres. This year's headlining show by Alberta-born, Nashville-based country artist Brett Kissel is a bit of a departure for the annual event, but one he hopes will engage country fans and jazz fest fans alike.

