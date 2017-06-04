Baird lauds Scheer and Dief during stop in Prince Albert
Former Conservative cabinet minister and self-professed "big Diefenbaker fan" John Baird talks with tour guides at Diefenbaker House on Saturday. Former cabinet minister John Baird has his disagreements with Andrew Scheer, but that hasn't stopped him from throwing his full support behind the newly elected Conservative Party leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince Albert Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC