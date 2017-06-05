Bail granted in manslaughter case of Regina teen
The 23-year-old woman who was charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old man last month is out on bail. Cheyna Peigan was arrested and charged after Andrew Pasap died from his injuries following an incident in Regina on May 20. Regina police were called to the 800 block of Albert Street, where Pasap was located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC