Autopsy shows gunshot didn't kill man who died in Saskatoon police chase
Austin Eaglechief was 22 when he died in the incident on June 19. The chief coroner says he was killed on impact. A 22-year-old man who was shot at by Saskatoon police did not die from gunshots, according to his autopsy.
