August trial set in Joe McKnight's death
A judge in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna on Monday set an Aug. 7 trial date for Ronald Gasser, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. The man charged in the shooting death of former CFL and NFL running back Joe McKnight is scheduled to go on trial in August.
