Another full day of deliberations, still no verdict in 3-man Regina murder trial
Twelve jurors in Regina were still deliberating Thursday night whether three men are guilty of bludgeoning a 54-year-old man to death. The jury has been sequestered since Tuesday and had reached no verdict as of Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|23 hr
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC