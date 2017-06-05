Alberta man to plead guilty to murdering two indigenous Saskatchewan women
Gordon Alfred Rogers of Red Deer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeanette Chief and Violet Heathen, who were both from Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan. The body of 48-year-old Chief was found near Hillmond, Sask., in June 2007, four days after she was last seen in Lloydminster.
