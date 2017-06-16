a Ia m sorry I shot you:a La Loche shooter apologizes at sentencing hearing
Police investigate the scene on Saturday, January 23, 2016 of a Friday shooting at a school in La Loche, Sask. After two weeks of testimony, a sentencing hearing is drawing to a close for a teenager who killed four people and injured seven others in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche.
