A 'bittersweet' goodbye to Regina's 94-year-old Scott Collegiate
Former teacher Isabel Bailey recalled what it was like to work in a school with gender-segregated staff rooms and at a time when girls weren't allowed to wear slacks. It's been 65 years since Isabel Bailey began teaching at Scott Collegiate high school, and 38 since she left.
Read more at CBC News.
