6 people charged after weekend robberies in Regina

39 min ago

Six people were charged following two armed robberies over the weekend, one of which was a home invasion. Six people allegedly involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in Regina's downtown area have been charged after they were arrested with stolen property this weekend.

