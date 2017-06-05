3 Sask. men charged after conservation officers use DNA to track poachers
Three men have been convicted of poaching after an elk and white-tailed deer were killed near Kamsack. In November 2015, conservation officers got a call on the Turn In Poachers line about an elk shot out of season on private land about eight kilometres outside of town.
