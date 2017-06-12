2 children doused with gasoline and set on fire by another child in La Ronge
Investigators have determined the third child is under the age of 12 and therefore cannot be charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Two children were doused in gasoline and set on fire after an altercation with a third child in the La Ronge, Sask., area on Sunday.
