Worries about recruiting pediatric surgeon plague Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan

The provincial Opposition is worried about a lack of pediatric surgeons in Saskatoon, especially in light of the impending opening of the Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan in two years. Right now, there are only two surgeons specializing in pediatrics in Saskatoon and Regina.

Saskatchewan

