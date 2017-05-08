Weyburn welcomes new Chief of Police
Inspector Marlo Pritchard posed with Mayor Debra Button on January 20 following a press conference during which Button introduced Pritchard as the newly chosen Chief of Police for the Weyburn Police Service. Pritchard has 29 years of experience and most recently served as an inspector for the Regina Police Service.
