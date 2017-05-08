Weyburn welcomes new Chief of Police

Weyburn welcomes new Chief of Police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Weyburn This Week

Inspector Marlo Pritchard posed with Mayor Debra Button on January 20 following a press conference during which Button introduced Pritchard as the newly chosen Chief of Police for the Weyburn Police Service. Pritchard has 29 years of experience and most recently served as an inspector for the Regina Police Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn This Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC