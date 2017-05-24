Western Resources Corp. Provides Corp...

Western Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update

19 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Western Resources Corp. is pleased to provide an update following the completion of the Plan of Arrangement on March 31, 2017. The Company has replaced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp.'s listing status on the Toronto Stock Exchange and commenced trading under the symbol WRX effective April 5, 2017.

Saskatchewan

