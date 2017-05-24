Western Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update
Western Resources Corp. is pleased to provide an update following the completion of the Plan of Arrangement on March 31, 2017. The Company has replaced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp.'s listing status on the Toronto Stock Exchange and commenced trading under the symbol WRX effective April 5, 2017.
