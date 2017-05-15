Victim in Regina's 2nd homicide of 20...

Victim in Regina's 2nd homicide of 2017 identified as 46-year-old man

41 min ago

The victim of a fatal home invasion on Sunday has been identified by police as 46-year-old Rodney James Nippi of Regina. Regina police were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue around 8 p.m. CST on Sunday.

Saskatchewan

