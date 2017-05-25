Union gives CN Rail 72-hour strike notice
Teamsters Rail Conference has announced that members provided the bargaining committee with 98 per cent strike vote. The union representing rail workers in Canada has given a 72 hour strike notice to CN Rail, which means conductors in Saskatchewan could be off the job starting Tuesday.
