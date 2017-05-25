Truck driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 Carrot River, Sask., teens
Three teens were killed in the May 3, 2015, crash : Justin Gaja, 14, Carter Stevenson, 17, and Kristian Skalicky, 15. A semi-truck driver from Winnipeg has pleaded guilty in a highway construction zone crash that killed three teenage boys near Spalding, Sask. In 2015, Normand Mark Joseph Lavoie, 40,a was charged with three counts of criminal negligence by driving causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
