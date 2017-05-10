Trio charged after police chase in Br...

Trio charged after police chase in Brandon make court appearance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

A Brandon Police Service photo shows weapons that were seized during an investigation that followed a high-speed chase on Thursday. Three people remain in custody in connection with a police pursuit and the search of a Brandon home that turned up guns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr '17 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC