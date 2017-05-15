Trial resumes for 3 men charged with 1st-degree murder in 2014 Regina death
The three men charged with first-degree murder for allegedly beating Shawn Roderick Douglas to death in August 2014 are back in court on Monday. Jonathan Peepeetch, Joshua Wilson and Dennis Thompson have all been charged with first-degree murder in Douglas' death.
