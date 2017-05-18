Toronto police to offer reward in 2016 shooting death of pregnant woman

Toronto police will hold a news conference this morning to update the investigation and offer a reward into the shooting death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman a year ago this week. Candice Rochelle Bobb, of Mississauga, Ont., - who was five months pregnant - was in a vehicle with three other people returning from a basketball game when gunfire erupted on May 15, 2016.

