The Canadian military's Snowbirds cancel appearances over concerns pilots need more training
The Snowbirds at the Aero150 air show that was held at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport Sunday April 30, 2017 The Canadian military's Snowbirds precision-flying team has cancelled all its appearances for the rest of the month and through early June over concerns that some of its pilots need more practice. There have been recent incidents where the team's pilots have edged out of their designated areas, a situation that could cause safety issues when aircraft are flying in such tight formations.
