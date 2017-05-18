Team North Bay Coming home bronze fro...

Team North Bay Coming home bronze from the Canada-Wide Science Fair

Team North Bay which competed at the North Bay Regional Science Fair is returning home Sunday from Canada-Wide Science Fair 2017, held in Regina, Saskatchewan from May 14th to 21st. At the Canadian-Wide Science Fair, Chloe Carriere and Caitlin Howard of St. Joseph-Scollard Hall won a Bronze medal in the senior Excellence Awards category for their project "Effect of Stinging Nettle on the Alzheimer's Profile in Drosophila Melanogaster."

Saskatchewan

