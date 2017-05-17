Suspected crack cocaine dealer from Alberta arrested in Estevan, Sask.

The Estevan Police Service concluded a two-week drug investigation with the arrest of a man found with 16 grams of crack cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash. On May 15, at about 7:30 p.m. CST, Estevan officers and members of the Weyburn Police Service executed a search warrant at a hotel room and a private residence in Estevan.

