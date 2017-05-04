Study finds higher rates of suicidal ...

Study finds higher rates of suicidal thoughts and attempts among transgender adults

Suicidal thoughts and attempts by adult transgender individuals were 14 and 22 times higher, respectively, than rates for the general public, according to a new study published in Transgender Health , a peer-reviewed open access journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available open access on the Transgender Health website.

