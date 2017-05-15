Strong winds will move into Saskatche...

Strong winds will move into Saskatchewan on Wednesday

12 hrs ago

Southwest Saskatchewan will be impacted by heavy winds starting Wednesday as a strong low pressure system will dominate the forecast for the remainder of the week. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier this afternoon, advising that strong winds will be preceding rain in the Southwest.

