Strong winds will move into Saskatchewan on Wednesday
Southwest Saskatchewan will be impacted by heavy winds starting Wednesday as a strong low pressure system will dominate the forecast for the remainder of the week. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier this afternoon, advising that strong winds will be preceding rain in the Southwest.
