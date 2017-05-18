Stolen Saskatoon taxi crashes into fence

Stolen Saskatoon taxi crashes into fence

Two women are alleged to have stolen a taxi early Thursday morning and then crashing it into a fence in an effort to evade Saskatoon police . The cab driver told officers that two women got into his cab at around 4 a.m. CT in the area of Clarence Avenue and Taylor Street East.

