Snow removal to be more efficient in new year
Snow removal efforts by the City of Weyburn should go more smoothly in the new year, once a vital piece of equipment is replaced. During the last City Council meeting, councillors approved the purchase of a new loader-mounted snow blowing unit in 2011, which will make snow removal efforts much more efficient, according to Director of Engineering Rene Richard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn This Week.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's
|Fri
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|Fri
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC