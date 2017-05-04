Snow removal to be more efficient in ...

Snow removal to be more efficient in new year

Snow removal efforts by the City of Weyburn should go more smoothly in the new year, once a vital piece of equipment is replaced. During the last City Council meeting, councillors approved the purchase of a new loader-mounted snow blowing unit in 2011, which will make snow removal efforts much more efficient, according to Director of Engineering Rene Richard.

Saskatchewan

