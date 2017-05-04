Shotguns and drugs seized in Prince A...

Shotguns and drugs seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust

Read more: GlobalNews

Two Prince Albert men are in custody after shotguns and meth were seized in a police bust in the northern Saskatchewan city. Daniel Merasty, 19, and Kirk McDonald, 20, were arrested by members of Saskatchewan's combined forces special enforcement unit after the bust on Friday at a home in the 700-block of 2nd Street East.

