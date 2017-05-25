Shawn Douglas was targeted in drug house, witness tells murder trial

The lone witness on Tuesday at the murder trial for three men accused of killing 54-year-old Regina man Shawn Roderick Douglas in August 2014 testified Douglas had been targeted for robbery after attempting to buy cocaine. The witness, who is now 19 but was a minor at the time of Douglas' death, testified she had been living at the home on the 1600 block of Toronto Street in Regina, where prosecutors say Douglas was assaulted before his death.

