Shawn Douglas was targeted in drug ho...

Shawn Douglas was targeted in drug house, witness tells murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: CBC News

The lone witness on Tuesday at the murder trial for three men accused of killing 54-year-old Regina man Shawn Roderick Douglas in August 2014 testified Douglas had been targeted for robbery after attempting to buy cocaine. The witness, who is now 19 but was a minor at the time of Douglas' death, testified she had been living at the home on the 1600 block of Toronto Street in Regina, where prosecutors say Douglas was assaulted before his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... Mon FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) May 22 Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk May 21 Get Justin out 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,394,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC