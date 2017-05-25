Shawn Douglas was targeted in drug house, witness tells murder trial
The lone witness on Tuesday at the murder trial for three men accused of killing 54-year-old Regina man Shawn Roderick Douglas in August 2014 testified Douglas had been targeted for robbery after attempting to buy cocaine. The witness, who is now 19 but was a minor at the time of Douglas' death, testified she had been living at the home on the 1600 block of Toronto Street in Regina, where prosecutors say Douglas was assaulted before his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|Mon
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC