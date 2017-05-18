SGI Salvage and Saskatchewan Polytech...

SGI Salvage and Saskatchewan Polytechnic celebrate a unique partnership

For 15 years, SGI has supplied total loss vehicles to the Automotive Service and Auto Body Technician program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon, to be fixed by students. "This program is a win-win; students get hands-on experience fixing damaged vehicles that could otherwise end up in salvage or scrap yards, and SGI customers benefit by reduced costs," Saskatoon Westview MLA David Buckingham said at the celebration ceremony on Friday.

Saskatchewan

