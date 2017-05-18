SGI campaign tells stories of those killed by impaired drivers
This month, SGI is launching a new version of its emotionally-charged multi-media awareness campaign showing the void left behind when a loved one is killed by an impaired driver. Every statistic is a person, and the 2017 campaign highlights 12 lives cut short because of the senseless decision someone else made to drive impaired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn This Week.
