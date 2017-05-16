Sentencing hearing for Saskatchewan t...

Sentencing hearing for Saskatchewan teen shooter hears one victim shot 11 times

A sentencing hearing for a teenager convicted in a deadly shooting at a school and a home in northern Saskatchewan has heard that one of the victims was shot 11 times. Dayne Fontaine, who was 17, was killed along with his younger brother at a house in La Loche in January 2016.

Saskatchewan

